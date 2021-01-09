The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), has said Nigerians would require a National Identity Number (NIN) before they can register their vehicles from the second quarter of 2021.

In a statement on Saturday, the spokesperson FRSC, Bisi Kazeem, said the decision is in compliance with a presidential directive.

“Beginning from the second quarter of this year (2021), If you want to register your vehicle, it is going to be compulsory for you to provide your NIN.

“This is part of the security checks. So once you provide your NIN, it makes the matter easier and helps the government in national planning, critical decision making and also enhance adequate Intelligence gathering for security of lives and properties.”

It said all those applying for vehicle registration “will have to present their NIN as a precondition for the registration of their vehicles.”

It added that “there would be no waiver for anyone irrespective of their status in the society.”

The registration process for NIN has been difficult for Nigerians in the past few weeks.

The Nigerian government had directed telecommunication operators through the Nigerian Communication Commission to block subscribers who failed to link their mobile numbers with their NINs.

The directive allowed subscribers to link their numbers within a period of two weeks but was later extended to January 18, 2021.

Subscribers without NIN now have until February 9 to register and link this to their mobile numbers.

The NIN-SIM linkage has been a controversial scheme since its initiation last December.

Many Nigerians had called for the postponement of the process, especially with the resurgence of the coronavirus pandemic which thrives in overcrowded spaces which is reflected in the huge crowds now trying to register for NIN.