Godswill Akpabio

Says genuine Niger Deltans behind me

By Chris Ochayi – Abuja

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio has said those opportunists, who benefited from the contracts racketeering that dotted the past administration in the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, were behind the fake video being circulated in the social media against him.

Senator Akpabio said the positive changes been recorded in the Ministry and the NDDC under his supervision, especially the ongoing forensic audit have denied them the continuous opportunity to loot, hence the return to blackmail.

The minister, while reacting to the video on social media through his Chief Press Secretary, Anietie Ekong, in a statement issued in Abuja, said the concocted video by the sponsored hoodlums was one in a series of well-coordinated campaign of calumny against him.

He said, “Obviously the positive changes that have been recorded in the Ministry and the NDDC under the supervision of Senator Akpabio, especially the ongoing forensic audit have denied them the continuous opportunity to loot the Commission through contract racketeering and the appointment of surrogates into the Commission hence their determination to embark on a smear campaign against Senator Akpabio.”

According to him, “The attention of the Honourable Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio has been drawn to a video circulated in the social media about the purported invasion of the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs by some hoodlums claiming to be youths of the Niger Delta.

“The miscreants were reportedly said not to be pleased by the appointment of Mr Effiong Akwa by President Muhammadu Buhari as the Interim Administrator of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) hence their sponsored protest.

“We wish to state categorically that since his appointment as the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Akpabio has regularly engaged with youths of the region and attends to their demands.

“He operates an open door policy and is accessible to stakeholders of the Niger Delta region.

“The concocted video by the sponsored hoodlums is one in a series of well-coordinated campaign of calumny against Senator Akpabio by people who have over the years profited from the blood and struggle of the Niger Delta people. We have been told that what happened was a case of a few disgruntled youths hiding in the shadows of an organisation to promote the selfish agenda of their sponsors.

“As demonstrated by genuine youths and other stakeholders of the Niger Delta during the recently held fourth meeting of the National Council on Niger Delta in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, the appointment of Mr Effiong Akwa by President Buhari at this time is a welcome development that will bring a new focus to the Commission.

“Attempts by a few sponsored thugs with a sense of entitlement to denounce the appointment is an exercise in futility.

“Senator Akpabio remains focused on his task in bringing succor and infrastructural development to the Niger Delta region. No amount of blackmail through sponsored reports and videos can derail him in this mission.”

