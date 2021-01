Ninety-five career ambassadors and non-career ambassadors-designate are to be posted to various Nigerian missions abroad, the Federal Government has said.

This comes about nine months after President Muhammadu Buhari nominated 42 career ambassadors-designate to the Senate for confirmation.

This is in addition to 53 non career ambassadors.

In a letter dated May 6, 2020, the President informed the lawmakers that his request for the postings of the ambassadors was in accordance with section 171 (1),(2)(c), and subsection (4) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended.

The government has already commenced the process of requesting Agrément from the prospective host countries and an induction course for the ambassadors-designate and their spouses would be organised on a date to be announced soon was to prepare and facilitate the movement of the ambassadors-designate to their respective missions.