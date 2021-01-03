Everything you need to live well
Suya | Photo The Abisola
It is the start of the second wave of COVID-19 and as advised, everyone will celebrate the New Year indoors. Well, what this means for some of us is that we will not be able to buy our favourite street snacks- especially Suya. Put a smile on your face as I have you covered. Follow this recipe and you might bid your Mai Suya bye for now.
Ingredients
- Chunks of boneless beef
- Seasoning cubes
- Vegetable oil
- Suya spice ( yaji)
- Skewer
Method
- Soak your skewer in water for at least 10hours (I soak mine overnight)
- Slice your beef into small strips
- Add the vegetable oil and seasoning cubes and mix evenly.
- Rub in Suya spice. Make sure you rub the Suya spice very well till it sticks
- Loop in the beef in the skewer
- Roast in a preheated oven (200°) or griller
- Brush oil on the Suya at intervals to avoid dryness
- Leave for 30-45mins, and your Suya is ready.
