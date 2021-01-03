Suya | Photo The Abisola

It is the start of the second wave of COVID-19 and as advised, everyone will celebrate the New Year indoors. Well, what this means for some of us is that we will not be able to buy our favourite street snacks- especially Suya. Put a smile on your face as I have you covered. Follow this recipe and you might bid your Mai Suya bye for now.

Ingredients

Chunks of boneless beef

Seasoning cubes

Vegetable oil

Suya spice ( yaji)

Skewer

Method