Gov Umar Ganduje of Kano State has presented flags to 44 All Progressives Congress (APC) Chairmanship Candidates, ahead the Local Government election in the state.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Kano State local government election is scheduled for Jan. 16.
The presentation of party flags held at the indoor sports hall of the Sani Abacha Stadium on Thursday in Kano.
Speaking at the event, Mr Ganduje urged the electorate in the state to vote APC candidates for good leadership and to enjoy more dividends of democracy.
He said his administration had executed good projects and laid viable foundation for infrastructure development in the state.
The governor said tvoting for the party’s candidates would bring unprecedented development to the state.
Mr Ganduje said all the chairmanship and councillorship candidates had undergone compulsory drug tests at the NDLEA office in the state.
Earlier, State Chair of the APC , Abdullahi Abbas, appealed to people of the state to vote massively for APC, considering Mr Ganduje’s achievements which had impacted positively on the lives of the people.
The chairperson asked party supporters to work tirelessly for the victory of the party in the coming election.
(NAN)
