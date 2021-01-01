…donates gifts to New Year babies

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila yesterday inspected some ongoing infrastructural projects in Surulere 1 Federal Constituency of Lagos where he represents at the National Assembly.

The inspection tour of the projects was to ascertain the quality and level of work so far done with a view to ensuring that the standard of work and time frame was met.

Some of the projects visited included the reconstruction and expansion work of Babs Animashaun road and bridge, and rehabilitation of network of seven roads at Ward F1, Surulere, comprising Nathan, Atan, Martins and Elizabeth Roads and others around Ojuelegba – Yaba axis.

Others were the site of the upgrading and expansion work of the existing Femi Gbajabiamila Clinic to a General hospital at Iyun Road, renovation of all school buildings at Stadium High School, modern ICT centre at Ajigbeda Senior Girls’ High School, Rehabilitation of Dosumu and Adedoyin roads along Obele – Itire – Lawanson axis as well as construction work on a mini-stadium at Obele Oniwala, Surulere.

Gbajabiamila also inspected the education infrastructure project he facilitated at the University of Lagos.

He was received by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe and top management of the university during the visit.

A statement from his office in Abuja signed by his media aide, Lanre Lasisi stated that the Speaker while commending the pace of work and mobilization of the equipment to the site at the Babs Animashaun Road, urged the contractor handling the project and the site engineers handling other projects to ensure they meet the delivery date without compromising quality as well adhering to their traffic management plan.

The project manager of Global Legend Integrated Limited, the company handling the project, Engr. Idris Adeoye said the firm was working round the clock to meet the delivery date.

He said though the delivery period for the Babs Animashaun Road was December 2021 based on the contract agreement, the company would ensure its delivery before the period.

Gbajabiamila also visited Gbaja Maternal and Child Care Center of Randle Hospital to see the babies born on New Year day and their mothers.

One of the babies, Derrick who was the first baby of the year at the hospital, was born at 12.42. am on Friday, weighing 3.6 kg at birth.

Congratulating Derrick’s mother, Mrs Immaculata Ozumba on the safe delivery, the Speaker donated some gifts of cash, bags of rice, cartons of noodles and diapers to the baby and his family.

The Speaker also settled the bills of all the babies born in the facility on Friday as well as other patients who could not immediately pay their bills at both Gbaja Maternal and Child Care and Randle General Hospital, Surulere.

The Speaker, who was received by the Medical Director of the hospital, Dr Aduke Odutayo, commended the management for improving healthcare delivery in the area and promised to always support the hospital for better services.

