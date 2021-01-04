By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, has expressed sadness over the death of a former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Prof. Oyewusi Obidapo-Obe.

He said Prof. Obidapo-Obe, who died on Sunday at the age of 71 was one patriotic Nigerian who gave his best toward the development of his country.

In a condolence statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, the Speaker said Prof. Obidapo-Obe’s death was a great loss not just to the academia but also the country.

Gbajabiamila recalled with nostalgia how Prof. Obidapo-Obe, a onetime chairman of the Committee of Vice-Chancellors of Nigerian Universities, made remarkable strides during his term as the VC of UniLag.

Obidapo-Obe, who also later served as the VC of the Federal University Ndufu Alike, Ikwo( FUNAI), Ebonyi State, was until his death the chairman and pro-chancellor of First Technical University, Ibadan, Oyo State.

Gbajabiamila said his thoughts and prayers are with Prof. Obidapo-Obe’s family at this difficult moment, praying God to grant his soul eternal rest.

The Speaker also condoled with the Unilag Vice-chancellor Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, staff and students of Unilag and the entire university community over the great loss.

Vanguard News Nigeria