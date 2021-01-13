A multi-million naira trust fund to fight against gender-based violence (GBV) has been launched by an international non-governmental organisation, Jose Foundation.







In a statement yesterday, President of the foundation, Dr Martins Abhulimhen, said the trust fund became necessary to address the rising cases of GBV across the country by providing guards against the menace.







He said the trust fund would create a “Centre of Expertise” that will bring together cyber sleuths, detectives and academics to tackle the scourge of sexual abuse in Nigeria.







According to him, “Jose Foundation is determined to bring child abusers to justice through the instrumentality of the justice system supported by the trust fund. Children and the vulnerable should be able to grow up free from the horrors of sexual abuse, exploitation and trafficking,” even as he described the current situation in Nigeria as heart-breaking.







He noted that under the trust fund, teachers, social workers and the police would be retrained on how to identify victims of child sexual exploitation, stressing that the measures being put in place by Jose Foundation would further improve its ability to protect children and the vulnerable.







The trust fund, Abhulimhen said, would also afford children and women who have been victims of sexual abuse or exploitation to be able to access a complete range of support services from dedicated experts under one roof in a pioneering project in the country.