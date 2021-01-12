By Ndahi Marama – Maiduguri

The Nigerian Army 7 Division General Court Martial; has sentenced Private Azunna Mmadu-Abuchi to death, with the jailing of five others for assault and murder.

Mmadu-Abuchi of 212 Battalion shot and killed Lt. Baba Kaka Shehu Ggorgi on July 29, 2020, in Bama Local Government Area of Borno State.

The other four soldiers to serve their jail terms of 1-3 years, including Sgt. Sani Ishaya, Privates Adamu Abdulrasheed, Musa Bala and Lance Corporal Fabiyi.

While Lance Corporal Aja Emmanuel was demoted to Private for assaulting Rahman Abdalla with his belt in Maiduguri metropolis.

Delivering the judgment Tuesday at the Maimalari Cantonment, Maiduguri, President of the Court, Brig-Gen Arikpo Ekubi said: “For the offence of murder, is suffering to death; as provided under section 106 of the Armed Forces Act.

“This sentence is to be carried by firing squad. May God have mercy on your soul?”

According to him, the sentences are subject to confirmation by the appropriate Nigerian Military authority and provided under section 151 subsection 1(b) and section 152 Armed Forces Act, 2004.

He said the soldiers conducted themselves in an unprofessional manner, which is totally unacceptable to the Army.

“When you took the laws into your hands by beating the deceased, Peter Okogu in Maiduguri, you committed an offence of assault,” he said.

He said the Army has always and particularly in the last three years focused on the protection of the fundamental human rights of every citizen.

According to him, The Army has emphasised human rights in all its engagements.

This was why he said human rights desks, were established across the military formation in Nigeria.

