The Control of the United States (U.S.) Senate — and with it the ability to block or advance Democratic President-elect Joe Biden’s agenda — was on the line yesterday in a pair of runoff elections in Georgia after a dizzying campaign that shattered spending and early turnout records.

Republican Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler are trying to hold off Democratic challengers Jon Ossoff, a documentary filmmaker, and the Rev. Raphael Warnock, a pastor at a historic Black church in Atlanta, in a state Biden narrowly carried on Nov. 3.

The tumultuous contest’s final days have been dominated by President Donald Trump’s continued effort to subvert the election results. On Saturday, he pressured the state’s Republican secretary of state to reverse Biden’s victory, claiming massive fraud, contrary to evidence.

Illustrating the high stakes, both Trump and Biden campaigned in Georgia on Monday, Trump in the state’s northwest and Biden in Atlanta.

The president called the Nov. 3 election “rigged” and falsely claimed he won the state on Monday, as he used his speech to air grievances about his defeat.

“There is no way we lost Georgia,” Trump said, ticking off a long list of unfounded conspiracy theories about election fraud.

Biden’s November win, the first for a Democratic presidential candidate in Georgia in nearly 30 years, was not confirmed for more than a week. Two recounts and subsequent legal challenges from the Trump campaign pushed the state’s final certification into December.