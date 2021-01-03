Gerry And The Pacemakers: From left—Les Maguire, Freddie Marsden, Gerry Marsden (and inset), and Les ‘Chad’ Chadwick in London in 1964.

Gerry Marsden, the frontman of Gerry And The Pacemakers, who sang ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ has died at 78, following a short illness.

According to MailOnline, Gerry’s death was announced on Twitter on Sunday by radio presenter and Gerry’s close friend, Pete Price.

Pete, 74, tweeted: ‘It’s with a very heavy heart after speaking to the family that I have to tell you the legendary Gerry Marsden, after a short illness which was an infection in his heart, has sadly passed away.”

Gerry and The Pacemakers achieved fame for their chart-topping hit, You’ll Never Walk Alone, in 1963.

The song was then adopted by the local football club, Liverpool FC, as its anthem, electrifying Anfield and any stadium across the world, when the Reds file out onto a pitch.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, the song took on more symbolic aura as it is sung across the UK and Europe as an anthem of support for medical staff, first responders, and those in isolation.

Gerry is survived by wife Pauline Marsden, whom he married in 1965. The couple has two daughters, Yvette and Victoria.

Gerry underwent a triple bypass heart surgery in 2003, before having a second heart operation in 2016, and ultimately had a pacemaker of his own fitted.

Reacting, Liverpool Football Club tweeted: “It is with such great sadness that we hear of Gerry Marsden’s passing.

“Gerry’s voice accompanied our biggest nights. His anthem bonded players, staff and fans around the world, helping create something truly special. You’ll Never Walk Alone.”

Gerry’s voice accompanied our biggest nights. His anthem bonded players, staff and fans around the world, helping create something truly special ❤️ You’ll Never Walk Alone ❤️ pic.twitter.com/KE0tjClfqL — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 3, 2021

Vanguard News Vanguard