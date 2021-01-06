Breaking News

Get Up To ₦1.5Million In The Geely Pre-Sales Offer

Mikano International Limited, Exclusive Partner of Geely Automotive in Nigeria, is once again, presenting to Nigeria the BOLD, GRACEFUL & HIGHTECH Geely Emgrand X7 Sport!

Make a refundable commitment of ₦200,000 only, for the purchase of every one of GEELY EMGRAND X7; Get ₦400,000 discount at your purchase point.

HURRY NOW! THE FIRST 100 CARS SALES COMES WITH ADDITIONAL:

  • 3 YEAR FREE SERVICE CONTRACT WORTH ₦350,000
  • 3 YEAR FREE COMPREHENSIVE INSURANCE WORTH ₦750,000

Emgrand X7 Sport will surely redefine driving experience for Nigerian customers.

For more information Visit https://www.geely.ng/presalesx7

Call – 08082935810 or send an email to [email protected]

Terms and Conditions apply.


