Ghanaian soldiers were forced to intervene in a clash between opposing parties in parliament ahead of the body’s swearing-in set for Thursday, 7 December, Reuters reports.

Chaotic scenes erupted after a governing party deputy tried to seize the ballot box during the vote for parliament speaker, the ensuing clash lasted several hours until the army stepped in.

“There was a total breakdown of law and order, looking at a member of parliament and a minister of state snatching ballot papers was so shameful, said MP-elect Kwame Twumasi Ampofo of the opposition national democratic congress.

President Nana Akufo-Addo, who narrowly won re-election in the December 27 vote, will also be sworn in on Thursday.

His new patriotic party lost 32 seats in the 275-member parliament.

Ghana stands out as a stable democracy in volatile West Africa, although the elections were marked by opposition accusations of fraud and five people died in the violence.

Observers, both Ghanaian and foreign, viewed the polling as generally free and fair, but some controversies remain over the work of the electoral commission.

More than a dozen opposition MPs were charged with unlawful gathering on Monday, 4 January, after protesting against the election results.

Footage from the overnight confrontation in parliament showed some of the legislators shouting and brawling with rivals.

“This is history wrongly being made, we need to bow our heads in shame, said ABA Fuseini, another incoming opposition MP.

“They thought they could bring in the military to intimidate us but we’ll resist it, the whole world was watching and everyone must be worried.

Samuel Abu Jinapor, an MP-elect with Akufo-Addo’s new patriotic party (NPP), described the events in parliament as a complete mess.

The NPP won 137 seats in the 275-member parliament, after shedding 32 in the election, leaving it equal to the 137 held by the NDC.

