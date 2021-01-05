By Okungbowa Aiwerie, Asaba

The body of an 18-year-old girl was at the weekend found in a hotel at Owa community in Ika North Local Government of Delta State.

It was learnt that the victim in company with two Internet fraudster suspects, lodged in the hotel.

The Nation gathered that the suspected Internet fraudsters left the girl while they checked out of the hotel.

It was learnt there was no sign of stabbing or strangling on the deceased.

A source, who claimed to be the deceased’s neighbour, identified her as Ogochukwu.

Police spokesman DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, who confirmed the incident, said:” I got across to the DPO of Agbor and he said a lot of things happened around the community. Investigation has begun.”