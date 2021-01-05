Fear recently gripped residents of Agbor community in Delta State after an 18-year-old girl was found dead in a hotel room in the community.

This development has now created a puzzled for the police operatives in the state to solve as men from the Delta State Command have been drafted to trail the killers of the teenager who turned up dead in the hotel located in Agbor, Ika North Local Government Area of the state.

The lifeless body of the teenager was, on Sunday, January 3, 2021, found in the hotel room by a hotel staff who had gone in to do some chores, prompting her to raise an alarm.

According to reports, the 18-year-old victim had lodged in the popular hotel along Efeziomor road in Agbor in the company of some suspected internet fraudsters popularly called “yahoo boys”, however, she was later abandoned in the room lifeless.

Multiple sources reported that there was no sign of violence on the body of the deceased whose identity has remained unknown to the staff of the hotel.

The Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, who confirmed the incident, expressed worries over several criminal activities ongoing in the area, adding that an investigation was ongoing to apprehend the suspects.

