By Ayo Onikoyi

Music duo of Daniel and Andrew Omokhudu popularly known as Apex and Bionic of the group known as AB caused a bit of a big stir on social media when they released their album cover with a picture of a girl totally naked safe for a string of beads around her waist.

The naked girl or model who agreed to go all bared for the album art has an apple on one hand and a knife and rose flower in the other with the duo staring at her in the front while the model backed the album.

“Finding a model is one thing, finding a supermodel is a different ball game altogether. It was not no surprise the unique album-cover which features a naked model oozing confidence and the super power a black woman possesses. In her left hand is an apple which represents temptation, something” we borrowed from the scenario of Adam and Eve to convey a message that no one is indeed holy and everyone is subject to temptation.

In her right-hand she held a rose which is a totem of love accompanied by a sharp knife sleek enough to pierce any man’s heart,” they chorused in a chat with Showtime Bonus

The two brothers said all they were trying to do was not to be vulgar or obscene with the art but to pass across the very essence of their album title “Nobody Holy” and beyond temptation.

The LP is professionally produced by P-Styles who has 8 tracks to his credit, Centsound with 6 tracks, Pimpzbeat with 2 and Topage with one track. “Nobody Holy” was mixed and mastered by Indomix, Marqui Mix, Razzmix and P-Styles. It features Davido, 2Baba, Slimcase, Seyi Shay, and Oritse Femi.

“Nobody Holy” hit top gear the moment it was released. The reviews and streams were awesome the moment the LP was published on all streaming platforms. It hit over 1.8 million streams on all platforms in the first two weeks of its release, making “Nobody Holy” the catch phrase on everyone’s lips. Apex and Bionic are signed to JFK Resolute Entertainment.

Vanguard News Nigeria