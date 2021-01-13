Telecommunications service provider, Globacom, has begun the New Year for its subscribers with the announcement of a 22X bonus offer on any recharge above N100 for all prepaid customers who have not used their lines for 30 consecutive days.

The Guardian reported on Monday that in November 2020, telecoms operators lost 47,028 customers, according to the latest subscribers’ statistics released by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC). According to Globacom, eligible subscribers for the 22X, will not only enjoy 22 times the value of their recharge, but also receive an unprecedented 5GB free data upon the recharge of N100 and above. This is by far the biggest of such bonus offers by any operator in the market currently.

Globacom called on all its subscribers who have not been using their Glo lines to take advantage of the 22X offer to recharge their lines and avail themselves of this amazing benefit for the next 90 days.

“This bonus offer will empower our customers to satisfy their browsing and calling needs and also ensures they get more value for their money. Eligible customers do not need to dial any USSD code to migrate or memorize a special recharge string; rather they will get the offer automatically when they simply recharge their lines with N100 or more. What’s more, the customer still gets the full recharge amount in his/her main account, with 100 per cent freedom to use it the way he or she wants,” Globacom said.

Subscribers who recharge with N100 will be credited with N2,200 value. They will initially receive the N100 recharge amount in their main account, which can be used on any Glo product as they wish. Subsequently, they will receive a bonus value of N2,100, which can equally be used for voice calls to all networks in Nigeria and data.

The voice and data bonus received on each recharge is valid for seven days from the recharge date while the value credited to the main account does not expire. Also, the 22X benefits apply to both physical and electronic recharges. Confirmation messages will be sent to customers’ phones after every recharge. Where confirmation message is not received, customers can dial #122# to view their bonus.

