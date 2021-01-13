Meanwhile, former coach of the team, John Obuh, has urged the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to restore the payment of bonus and allowance of all underage national teams as part of motivation.

The NFF sometime last year stopped the payment of bonus and allowances to all Under age teams including Golden Eaglets, Flying Eagles and the Nigerian U-23 squad the Dream Team.

Reacting to the poor performance of Flying and Golden Eaglets in their separate West African Football Union (WAFU) Cup competitions in Benin Republic and Togo respectively, Obuh said restoring payment of match bonus and allowance will enhance their confidence and commitment as some of the players are bread winners in their family.

“In fact, to be honest with you, having gone through such stages, these players, if you see what they do with the bonus and allowances they receive. You will find out that in Nigeria, there are so much load on the shoulders of any national team player irrespective of their ages.