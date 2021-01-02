Adeyinka AKINTUNDE

BOXERS in Lagos have appealed for more support to improve the sport. The call was made at the Seventh Annual Boxing Tournament and the launch of an Olympic standard boxing ring, by the Golden Gloves Boxing Academy in Lagos, recently.

It is believed that boxing is on a steady progress in the country, but with more support and encouragement, the sky would be the limit.

According to the coach of the academy, Abayomi Ojo Oyeleye, a sure way of improving the sport is organizing programmes. He believes that a boxer without tournaments is bound to fail.

Speaking to The Nation, Oyeleye said, “One way to improve boxing is what we are doing today, organizing tournaments. A boxer that does not attend tournaments will not improve.

Appealing for support, the coach, who has been boxing since 1980, and now works also at the Borno State sports council said “In Nigeria, we are good in boxing. We only need good sponsors to improve the game of boxing. We are not relying on government alone. We also need private bodies.”

Assistant Coach Saheed Abiodun said the Academy has produced stars like Ola Awe Tamore, a middleweight champion and Yusuf Babatunde, welterweight champion, who have gone on to represent several states in the country.

Prophet Samson Aransiola, former National Boxing Head Coach, commended Coach Oyeleye, saying “Coach Abayomi Oyeleye was my boxer. He grew to become what he is today. I am proud of what he is doing today. I am impressed seeing the young ones going into the ring”

“I want the Sports Ministry to focus more on boxing, because this is a sport that guarantees more laurels for Nigeria than football or any other sports.”