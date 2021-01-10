The Gombe State Governor, Inuwa Yahaya, has elevated his spokesperson, Ismaila Misilli, from Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to Director-General ( Press Affairs).
The Secretary to the State Government, Ibrahim Njodi conveyed the governor’s approval in a statement on Saturday.
Until his recent appointment, Mr Misilli coordinated all media and press matters for the Governor.
Also appointed was Kabir Mohammed as Director General, Gombe Media Corporation (GMC).
Similarly, the governor has approved the upgrading of the Special Assistants on Media to Senior Special Assistants and deployed them as follows:
2. Jack A. Tasha – SSA Media ( Office of the Deputy Governor)
3. Bintu Aliyu Sunmonu – SSA Media( Assigned to Office of the First Lady)
4. Sulaiman Musa Arzoo – SSA New Media.
Support PREMIUM TIMES’ journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401…
Comments