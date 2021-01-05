Olatunji Dare

WHAT seems to be the dominant verdict across the world on the year gone by.

By any reckoning, the year was horrible, and much more so than any in recent memory.

It was the year of Covid-19, the tenacious pandemic that has claimed more than one million lives worldwide, upended the rhythms of life and propagated death and misery and suffering on a biblical scale.

It was the year U. S. President Donald Trump, “the leader of the Free World,” confirmed beyond a shadow of doubt that there was nothing so debauched, so malignant, so repugnant, and so bereft of the human graces that you would not find him engaging it and championing it.

In Nigeria, it was the year the marauders of no nation (thank you, Fela) determined that Nigeria was ripe for the taking and upped their creeping encroachment on Nigerian territory to a level that has the markings of an occupation and raised its assaults on residents of communities in their path to levels of savagery almost beyond belief.

Goodbye indeed, to bad rubbish.

But “bad rubbish” is no respecter of our desires or wishes, however fervent. It has a way of ramifying, of morphing into other forms that are even deadlier than the original rubbish, confounding efforts to contain, tame, or eliminate it. It has a way of spreading, and spreading, and spreading.

Take the coronavirus as an example.

From Wuhan, China, it spread rapidly across the world, its dismal harvest to reap. It has spared no part of the globe, no human population.

That is what makes it so juvenile, and alas so dangerous, that the mimic napoleon who lords over Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, insists with supine stubbornness, against logic, against evidence, and against commonsense, that not a single case of Covid-19 has occurred in his domain.

What is so special about Kogi that it alone, wedged though it is amidst Nigeria’s 36 states stretching from the Atlantic coast to the Sahel, has been spared a visitation by the scourge? What incantations did he chant over the terrain to make it a no-go area for the virus? What oblations has he made to the evil forces animating it?

Or can it be that Yahaya Bello had secretly built a huge, invisible, antiseptic bubble and inserted Kogi State securely in it, thus rendering it impregnable to the most insidious pathogens, so much so that conducting the usual diagnostic tests would amount to a waste of time and resources?

Time will tell. But he should know that, when the reckoning comes, the blood of those who could have been saved by a forthright response will be upon his stubborn and uncomprehending head.

Pardon the detour, but it has to be acknowledged that, despite its general wretchedness, 2020 was also the year in which vaccines to tame the ravaging virus were developed in an astounding feat of ingenuity and global cooperation.

Finally, the world can breathe easier that the coronavirus will be subjugated sooner rather than later, and not by voodoo and quackery in their virus guises and disguises, but by science, the same platform from which HIV/AIDS, the avian flu, the Ebola virus, and other plagues were conquered.

Developing the vaccines, it would now seem, was the easy part, however.

Distribution has proved much more intractable. False starts, botched manufacturing and delivery schedules, petty rivalries (“vaccine nationalism,” they call it), poor coordination of actual vaccine administration, not forgetting the weather, have combined to dampen popular enthusiasm for the vaccines, which was only slightly above average in the United States anyway.

Among Blacks and the indigenous peoples, it was decidedly cool, given the sordid history of vaccine abuse perpetrated on them by the establishment. In perhaps the most unconscionable of such abuses, poor Black folk in Tuskegee, Alabama, suffering from latent syphilis, were recruited by U. S. Army doctors into a programme offering treatment.

Instead of giving them the new antibiotic, penicillin’ which had proved an effective remedy, the army doctors gave them placebos. Then, they sat back and watched and took copious notes as the syphilis wasted their hapless subjects. Many of them became blind or lapsed into mental illness. Most died slow, agonizing deaths.

Memories of such premeditated cruelty linger still and rankle still in the African American community.

In most parts of Europe, vaccine distribution is running smoothly, and there is growing confidence that a vaccination rate will be attained that will render the coronavirus an irritation rather than a death sentence.

In Nigeria, we have not made a start. Shipments of the vaccines are being awaited, with no plans for distribution or administration. Such plans are useless anyway; the political and bureaucratic elite will as insinuate themselves at the top of the receiving line; those, who can, will buy, bribe, bully or muscle their way their way to the next line and national priorities, equity, etc, be damned.

The rest have the assurance of the Evangelicals and Pentecostals that their faith will give them divine protection, the kind that no human contrivance can provide. They are going to need it.

That kind of protection is at least to be preferred to Trump’s formula of sustained denial, defiance, deception, and disinformation in the face of a ravaging pandemic – a lethal cocktail that his gullible followers and his obsequious courtiers, many of them otherwise sensible people, have embraced to their grief.

Although the United States has less than one-fourth of the world’s population, it has the dubious distinction of recording more than one-fourth the global total of Covid-19 deaths and an even greater fraction of hospitalisations from the disease. That is Donald Trump’s baleful legacy as he leaves or is dragged out of office two weeks from now discredited and disgraced, a standing rebuke to the enablers of his ruinous reign.

American graveyards are littered with thousands of those he led to believe that the virus was fake, that it was no more bothersome than the seasonal ‘flu’’ and that real men (and women) don’t wear facial masks. As the grim tally mounts, a society that has been conditioned to regard health as a commodity rather than a right belonging to all persons in society, and to privilege entertainment over health, is ruing the consequences of its false choices.

Vaccine or no vaccine, this situation is unlikely to get better very soon, as the best authorities have warned. Trump will be gone, but a great deal of bad rubbish from 2020 is still going to be around in the United States.

A cursory review of the front pages and the headlines of Nigerian newspapers on any day will show that the bad rubbish constituted by Boko Haram and the aforementioned marauders of no nation who are now in effective occupation of about one-third of the nation’s territory are, if anything, consolidating even as we wish them goodbye.

Each passing day drives it home that bulletins first issued four years ago and updated every so often, proclaiming that these nihilist outfits have been degraded, overwhelmed, neutralised, technically defeated or otherwise contained, are more than slightly exaggerated.

A weary and besieged population led by the National Assembly, has been crying out for a change of strategy, which should start with the dismissal of the military High Command. President Muhammadu Buhari is not about to allow the legislature and civil society to usurp his constitutional mandate of Commander-in-Chief of the nation’s Armed Forces.

But that mandate goes with the duty and responsibility of protecting the lives and livelihoods of Nigerians and ensuring as far as possible their safety at home, at work, at play, at worship, and on the streets.

Only a minority of Nigerians will vouch that he has discharged that responsibility to their satisfaction.

“The persistence of various forms of violence” in the most affected parts of the country, the president acknowledged in his New Year Broadcast, “has meant that the fabric of inter-communal harmony woven through years of investment and building trust, mutual respect and harmony(sic) has been under threat.”

It is worse, Mr President. The whole edifice faces existential threat, and so does the myth of “national unity” you are forever swearing by. Whatever the strategy, it is not working

It is heartening indeed that the president evinced a new determination and outlined a new strategy in his New Year broadcast. It consists in “reorganising and re-energising” the apparatus and personnel of the armed forces and the police so as to “enhance” their capacity to “engage, push back and dismantle” the operations of “internal and external extremist and criminal groups” warring against various peaceful communities across Nigeria.

You have to ask: What was the mission of the armed forces at their deployment?