The governor of Ogun state, Dr Dapo Abiodun, has banned tankers from using overhead bridges in the state, a development that came after a tanker fell and exploded on Tuesday morning, Jan 19, along Kuto – Okemosan road in Ogun state.

The state governor who visited the scene of the accident to assess the level of damage, also visited victims of the fire in the hospital.

Gov. Abiodun took to his Instagram page writing:

“Towards avoiding a recurrence of today’s fatal tanker fire that occurred in Abeokuta, tanker drivers will henceforth no longer use overhead bridges across Ogun State, with stringent penalties to be put in place by the State Ministry of Transportation.

“When I assessed the accident scene, I was made to understand the fire was caused by a brake failure and resultant collisions, which could have escalated but for the quick intervention of responders.”

“We have invited burn specialists from Lagos to treat victims with severe burns, and all victims whom I visited at the State Hospital, Ijaye and the Federal Medical Centre, Idi-Aba, will be taken off by the State Government.

“My heart is with the families of the six casualties, as Ogun State grapples with this tragic event,” Gov. Abiodun added.

See more photos from Gov. Abiodun’s visit to the explosion scene:

