Oba Darasimi

The Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle, has refuted the allegation that he supplied vehicles to bandits in the state.

A former Chairman of Maradun Local Government Area of Zamfara State, Alhaji Abubakar Maradun, had alleged that governor Bello Matawalle supplied Hilux vehicles to bandits which they used to attack innocent residents.

Maradun said the bandits used two of the vehicles in an attack on Janbako community which led to the death of ten people.

He alleged that the bandits had been using the vehicles to kidnap, kill and rape innocent people in the state.

“They went to that village in two of the Hilux vehicles given to them by the Zamfara State Government. One of the vehicles broke down and was abandoned by the bandits,” Maradun said.

Governor Bello Matawalle on his official Twitter handle, denied the allegation. He said he indeed distributed vehicles but only to the security agencies including the Police. He said at no time did he donate vehicles to individuals other than the security operatives.

“The said vehicles, 200 of them were donated to security agencies in the state to boost their morale in tackling insurgency,” Bello Matawalle tweeted.

He described the allegation as “a display of quackery and sheer mischief targeted at disabusing the minds of law-abiding and patriotic citizens of the state.”

The governor’s position was corroborated by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Alhaji Zailani Baffa, who described the allegation as wicked.

He, however, admitted that governor Bello Matawalle did donate vehicles, adding that they were distributed to all the security agencies in the state.

He said, “These vehicles were duly distributed to all security agencies in the state under the supervision of the Inspector-General of the Nigeria Police. The beneficiaries included the military, the police, the customs and excise, the immigration services, the NDLEA, the NSCDC, the FRSC, among others.”