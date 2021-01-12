No reason was given by the governor for the new change but it may not be unconnected with calls from several quarters to have someone who particularly stands out in their chosen field as the Face of Bayelsa Girl Child.

The governor had been urged instead, to honour Eradiri, a Bayelsa-born First Class Law Graduate, who has not only made Bayelsans proud but the entire Izon nation on her excellent performance at the Niger Delta University and the Nigerian Law School, Lagos Campus.

Eradiri currently serves as an Associate at Templars, a top tier law firm in Lagos. And for clinching the new role, the Governor awarded Eradiri an automatic Scholarship up to PhD and an automatic employment as a lecturer in Faculty of Law, Niger Delta University.

Eradiri is a double First Class Lawyer – the first female from her University to have a First Class Honours in Law, and she graduated with the highest Cumulative Grade Point Average in the history of her Faculty. She is also the first from her University to obtain a First Class Honours at the Nigerian Law School.

Some of Miss Ebizi Blessing Eradiri awards includes:

1. Pioneer Double First Class Lawyer Prize, Bayelsa State House of Assembly, 2020

2. Overall Best Graduand, 2016/2017 Academic Session, Niger Delta University.

3. Best Graduating Law Student, 2016/2017 Academic Session, Faculty of Law, Niger Delta University.

4. Customary Court of Appeal, Bayelsa State Prize for Best Graduand in Faculty of Law, 2016/2017 Academic

Session, Niger Delta University.