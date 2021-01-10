By Idowu Bankole

Governor Udom Emmanuel has asked the federal government and the Nigerian Air Force to immortalise the former Chief of Air Staff, late Air Marshal Nsikak Eduok (Rtd.), to reciprocate his selfless service and contributions to the country.

Governor Emmanuel made the advocacy during a condolence visit on him by the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, Saturday, 9th January 2021, at the Hilltop Mansion, Government House, Uyo, following the demise of late Air Marshal Nsikak Eduok, rtd.

Governor Emmanuel, who spoke of the demise of late Air Marshal Nsikak Eduok (Rtd.) as a colossal loss not only to his immediate family but the state at large, particularly acknowledged his contributions to the Nigerian Air Force and the country, appealing to the Air Force authorities to immortalise the deceased in appreciation of his laudable contributions to the Air Force.

The Governor lamented that both the family and the State are in pain for this loss, saying “it’s a big tragedy and a huge loss for the State especially as we lost two senior officers of the Àir Force within two weeks.

“First loss was on Christmas eve, when the indigenous Military Governor of the State, Air Commodore Idongesit Nkanga (Rtd.) passed away and just as we were mourning, this gentleman man, an illustrious son, a good adviser of this government just passed on. So, you can imagine how we are feeling but we cannot question God.

” I want to use this opportunity to urge you to pray for the family especially the children. It is not easy to lose a father at such a time. It pains us as a people, it is a huge loss to the people, the State and the present administration.

“Whatever the Air Force can do to immortalise his name will be appreciated. We believe the Nigerian Air Force can do something remarkable so that wherever we turn we will remember our illustrious son being remembered by the Nigerian Air Force”. The governor appealed.

While condoling with the Nigerian Air Force over the demise of an officer whom he said stood out during his services to the Force, Governor Emmanuel acknowledged the show of love by Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar to the deceased particularly while receiving treatment at the hospital, saying that it was God’s will that the elder statesman passed on even after the huge effort was made medically to save his life.

” I want to appreciate the Chief of Air Staff, he has shown a very sincere mind and he is someone with a good heart, he could have just attended the burial or probably send a representative but for him to personally lead a lot of his generals and officers to pay us this condolence, we don’t take it for granted.

“On behalf of the government and good people of this State, we register our sincere appreciation to the Nigerian Air Force”, he stated.

Earlier, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar who described late Air Marshal Nsikak Eduok as a great General, a dependable ally, great air fighter pilot and a scholar said that the deceased contributed significantly to the development of the Nigerian Air Force.

The Air Force boss assured the deceased family of logistic support by Nigerian Air Force to accord the former Chief of Air Staff a befitting burial.

On hand to receive the Nigerian Air Force delegation were Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Dr Emmanuel Ekuwem; Chief of Staff, Mr. Ephraim Inyangeyen; Immediate past Attorney General, Uwemedimo Nwoko SAN; Commissioner for Economic Development and Ibom Deep Seaport, Mr Akan Okon: Commissioner, Special Duties, Rt. Hon. Okpolupm Etteh and others.

Vanguard News Nigeria