Akwa Ibom Governor, Udom Emmanuel

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom has sworn in four new commissioners into the State Executive Council and charged them to be diligent and contribute to the development of the state.

The swearing-in ceremony was performed on Monday at the Banquet Hall, Government House, Uyo.

Emmanuel urged the newly-sworn in commissioners to shun self aggrandisement and work always in the interest of the Akwa Ibom people who they swore to serve.

He also advised them not to be deterred by criticisms from different quarters.

The governor urged them to bring to bear their wealth of experience as expressed on their resumè towards the success of the Completion Agenda.

Emmanuel also sworn in five new permanent secretaries.

Those sworn-in as commissioners were Mr Uko Udom, Dr John James Edet, Mrs Idongesit Etiebet and Pastor Umo Eno.

And the five permanent secretaries are Mr Ini Ikie, Dr Ini Etukudo, Mrs Esther Inyang, Mrs Grace Jim and Mrs Abasiekeme Essien.

[NAN]

