The Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri, who seems to be disturbed with the recording increase in Covid-19 cases, has banned all social gatherings in his domain until further notice.

In a statement issued by his Press Secretary, Humwashi Wonosikou, on Tuesday, Mr Fintiri warned that COVID-19 is real and is a serious global health crisis.

”I am highly disappointed over the lack of strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocols and measures to reduce transmission of the virus.

“The measures, include advocacy of behaviours like wearing of face masks, social distancing, washing of hands, and restrictions on public gatherings.

” Therefore, I am reminding the people of the state that the guidelines on the restriction of movement issued in March 2020, is still in force.

”All social gatherings of more than 50 people at this time is also still in force,” Fintiri said in the statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria.

He stressed that hospitality businesses such as clubs, cinema halls, event centres, conferences and congresses and other similar gatherings with a population beyond 100 remained banned.

While adding that movement between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. is also not allowed across the state, he advised the leadership of worship centres to ensure strict observance of all COVID-19 protocols.

“Any club, event centre or business premises found contravening this directive will be shut downtown with immediate effect.

“Security agencies are hereby directed to ensure strict adherence to these protocols and any other protocol imposed by the Federal Government,” Fintiri said.

Like this: Like Loading...