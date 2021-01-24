The Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, on Sunday imposed a curfew on Effium, Ohaukwu Local Government Areas of the state over the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) crisis that wrecked havoc in the area.

Reports had earlier flooded the media that several people were killed and properties including buildings were razed during a leadership tussle among members of the NURTW in the area on Saturday.

Announcing the imposition of the curfew in a statement in Abakaliki, the state’s Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr. Uchenna Orji, said Governor Umahi condemned the mayhem.

He urged the people of the area to comply with the curfew.

The statement read in part: “The governor deeply frowns at the unabated violence and wanton destruction of lives and properties in the Effium community.

“In his determination to restore peace and order, the governor has imposed a curfew on Effium community from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 a.m. daily with effect from January 24.

“The governor further directs security agencies to ensure strict enforcement of the curfew.

“He also directed security personnel to deal decisively with any person or group of persons involved in killings or destruction of property in the area.”

The Street Journal gathered that the sharing formula for the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) and ticket prices were part of the issues that caused the NURTW clashes.

Like this: Like Loading...