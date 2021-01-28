Chief Arthur Okorie Okowa, the father of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, has died at the age of 88.

Chief Okowa who hails from Owa-Alero, Ika North East Local Government Area of the State, died in the early hours of Tuesday, at Asaba, the state capital.

A close family source told Vanguard that the Octogenarian has been ill for some time, however, details of the ailment that led to his death is not known.

In a similar development, the majority leader of the Delta House of Assembly Sir Tim Kome Owhefere (Esq.) is dead.

Owhefere, a four-time member of the House, was said to have died around 11 pm on Wednesday at the Federal Medical Centre, Asaba, after being hospitalised for about two weeks.

Until his death, the lawmaker was a member representing Isoko North Constituency

While an official statement is yet to be released by the family, his media aide, Palmer Ogheneyole Nathaniel, posted the development on his Facebook page.

The Nation reports that Owhefere had been on oxygen for a week and this speculation has created anxiety among members of the Delta House of Assembly as some colleagues were reported to have visited him at a hospital (name withheld) in Asaba where he was first admitted.

