Makinde reveals S/W govs agree Night grazing banned Following a meeting with the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, NGF, led by Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi, security chiefs in the South West zone and leaders from the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) at the International Culture and Event Centre, Akure on Monday, all of the stake holders agreed among other things, to ban open grazing in all parts of the south West.

This much was revealed in a statement by Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde who was also at the meeting and whose state has also been riddled with the criminal acts of some Fulani herders, prompting businessman and activist, Sunday Adeyemo aka Igboho to issue a eviction order to Fulani herders in Ibarapa local government area of the state.

“Collectively, we resolved to ban open grazing in all parts of the south west. In Oyo State , we already have a law against open grazing which will continue to be implemented by our security agencies,” Makinde said in a statement.”I restated that we will not permit criminality as a response to criminal actions, by backing those bent on taking laws into their hands or carrying out jungle justice against perceived wrongdoers.”

According to the governor, rather, his administration would continue to support the security agencies in the state in their duties, adding that his administration would promote good neighbourliness by encouraging peaceful coexistence and fighting common enemies.

“Instead we will continue to support our security agencies to do their duties. Also, we will work with our people to face our common enemies – the criminals; kidnappers, armed robbers and bandits.”

The statement read that encouraging residents to mete out justice through self-help to any ethnic nationality, would amount to solving criminality with criminality.

It maintained that those commenting on the security situation in Ibarapa had been displaying ignorance, stressing that government would solve the insecurity challenge its own way by encouraging residents of the state to work and live together while confronting criminals and bandits from all tribes.

The statement read in parts, “I can tell you for a fact that when the Kisi area of Oyo State, which shares international border with Republic of Benin was invaded, all hands were on deck. MACBAN, Operation Burst, local hunters and the communities all worked together to clear the bush.

“During my electioneering, a major decision I was going to take was to scrap all the LCDAs in Oyo State and stick with only the LGAs that are known to the constitution of Nigeria. During the campaign, all the people I met at a particular LCDA (I think it is Oriire South) were Fulanis. And they told me I should not scrap the LCDA because it was the only LCDA dominated by the Fulani people.

“After I got elected, I decided I would not scrap the LCDAs again. I didn’t get such knowledge by sitting in the armchair in my house but by going out into the field and interacting with the people. So, when people talk, you wonder if they have done any kind of comparison with what has happened elsewhere in the world.

“What are we going to do moving forward in Oyo State? Well, the first thing I will say is to tell you the things that we will not do; we will not use criminality to solve another criminality, because of the unintended consequences of such an action; nobody can predict where it will end.

“Once you are drawn out to support criminality, you don’t know where it is going to end. So, what we are going to do is to continue to encourage our people to work together; to face our common enemies – the criminals, the kidnappers, the armed robbers and the bandits. Those are our common enemies.”