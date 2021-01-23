Akinwale Aboluade
The Aribiyan II of Igangan, Oba Abdulazeez Adeoye (JP), said on Saturday that the visit, on Friday, by the popular socio-cultural activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo a.k.a Igboho, was void of violence against reports in some quarters that Igboho and his men torched the residence of Seriki Fulani, Salihu Abdukadir.
This came just as the Oyo State Government said that a delegation, with the Commissioner of Police in the state, Ngozi Onadeko, would conduct on-the-spot assessment of the violence unleashed in Igangan community.
Oba Adeoye said that “The people of Igangan rose against the incursion of killer herdsmen in our community considering our experiences over the years. It has been incidents of killing, maiming, kidnapping for money and raping. It has got to an unbearable level so we asked that they should excuse us.
“As we speak, the three Kaara in my domain have been shut down. Majority of them engage in illicit acts. Strangers infiltrated our midst to kidnap our people for money, they raped our women and also destroyed our farmlands with cattle.
“We have asked the herdsmen to leave our midst because they don’t have an iota of respect for as human lives. They killed our people, they stole and drove our farmers from the farm.”
Asked what happened during the visit of Sunday Igboho to Igangan on Friday, the monarch said, “Sunday Igboho and his men came to the town. The youths welcomed them and he addressed them using words of assurance but he never caused trouble and did not attack anybody.”
On how the property of Seriki Fulani, Salihu Abdukadir, was torched, he said, “I did not know hear of it until Saturday morning. We can’t tell of the particular person who did it. Till now, I have not got the details of how it happened but I can tell you that it was not Igboho and his people because there was no such incident during his visit.”
Asked on how to guide against attack by bandits, he said, “We implore government and the security agents to rise to our aid. We cannot secure ourselves against the bandits so we call for tighter security of our community. We should not be abandoned to our fate.
“The killer herders are out of control. Rather than seek Igboho’s arrest they should dialogue to know what went wrong, what my people are facing and consider possible solutions.”
Meanwhile, Mr Taiwo Adisa, Chief Press Secretary to Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has said on Saturday that, a government delegation will visit troubled spots today (Saturday) where there was violence to assess the situation in Igangan and parts of Ibarapa axis of the state.
“New CP, Ngozi Onadeko is to lead the Police delegation to be joined by officers and men of the Police tactical team already deployed from Abuja. The team will meet stakeholders and traditional rulers and assess the extent of damage cause by the violence, if any.
“They are to engage youths and calm frayed nerves. It is not clear as at press time who will lead the government team, but sources said that Governor Seyi Makinde has constituted a high powered delegation among his senior officials to embark on this trip.
“A full report of the Ibarapa situation will be made public by the government and the Police after the assessment tour. Sources said that the team on the government side has been mandated to dissuade the stakeholders from unduly politicising the situation at hand or fuelling ethnic tension. Yoruba elders wade-in to ensure peace in the South-West and align positions on way forward.”
Comments