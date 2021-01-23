Akinwale Aboluade

This came just as the Oyo State Government said that a delegation, with the Commissioner of Police in the state, Ngozi Onadeko, would conduct on-the-spot assessment of the violence unleashed in Igangan community.



Oba Adeoye said that “The people of Igangan rose against the incursion of killer herdsmen in our community considering our experiences over the years. It has been incidents of killing, maiming, kidnapping for money and raping. It has got to an unbearable level so we asked that they should excuse us.

“As we speak, the three Kaara in my domain have been shut down. Majority of them engage in illicit acts. Strangers infiltrated our midst to kidnap our people for money, they raped our women and also destroyed our farmlands with cattle.

“We have asked the herdsmen to leave our midst because they don’t have an iota of respect for as human lives. They killed our people, they stole and drove our farmers from the farm.”

Asked what happened during the visit of Sunday Igboho to Igangan on Friday, the monarch said, “Sunday Igboho and his men came to the town. The youths welcomed them and he addressed them using words of assurance but he never caused trouble and did not attack anybody.”

On how the property of Seriki Fulani, Salihu Abdukadir, was torched, he said, “I did not know hear of it until Saturday morning. We can’t tell of the particular person who did it. Till now, I have not got the details of how it happened but I can tell you that it was not Igboho and his people because there was no such incident during his visit.”

Asked on how to guide against attack by bandits, he said, “We implore government and the security agents to rise to our aid. We cannot secure ourselves against the bandits so we call for tighter security of our community. We should not be abandoned to our fate.

“The killer herders are out of control. Rather than seek Igboho’s arrest they should dialogue to know what went wrong, what my people are facing and consider possible solutions.”

Meanwhile, Mr Taiwo Adisa, Chief Press Secretary to Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has said on Saturday that, a government delegation will visit troubled spots today (Saturday) where there was violence to assess the situation in Igangan and parts of Ibarapa axis of the state.