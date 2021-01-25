Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers, on Saturday evening, gunned down the Auditor-General of Bauchi State, Abdu Usman Aliyu, and abducted his 25-year-old son, Zulkifiru Mohammed.

Confirming the report, the Public Relations Officer, Bauchi State Police Command, DSP Ahmed Wakil, told Nigerian Tribune on Sunday evening, that the Auditor-General’s friend identified as Iliyasu Suleiman, 50, was also abducted by the assailants.

According to Wakil, the two were kidnapped after failed attempts to kidnap the Auditor-General on Saturday evening, January 23.

It was gathered that Aliyu was on his way to Kardam village in Tafawa Balewa LGA to see his family and friends when the gunmen who were said to be trailing him opened fire, wounding him in the process.

Aliyu resisted and was shot at close range by the attackers while six other people in the car (three men and three women) with him ran for safety.

They abandoned him at the scene and ran into the bush leaving him in a pool of blood.

However, motorists evacuated and rushed him to General Hospital in Tafawa Balewa before he was transferred to Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH) where he is on admission at the Trauma Centre.

Wakil said immediately after the incident was reported by a resident of Kardam, policemen at the Tafawa Balewa Division went to the scene but the gunmen had already gone away with the two victims.

Also confirming the incident is the Auditor-General’s daughter who was in the car when the attack happened.

She added that the kidnappers have made contact demanding for the sum of N30 million in order to release the two victims.

