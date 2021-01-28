After brutally murdering his wife and burning his son to death, a man in Anambra state identified as Uchechukwu Nweke then took his own life.

The 65-year-old hunter was said to have committed the offence in the Amunike community on Thursday, January 28, 2021.

The development has since been confirmed by the Anambra State Polie Command via a statement by its Public Relations Officer, Mohammed Haruna.

The statement disclosed that the police received a report from the chairman of the vigilante group in Amunike community in Awka North LGA of the State that at about 3 am today, the hunter allegedly shot his 55-year-old wife Patricia Nweke with a single barrel gun. He also allegedly burnt his house along with his 29-year-old son named Obinna Nweke.

However, as at the time of filing this report, circumstances that led to this grave action is yet to be understood.

The police spokesperson added that the hunter equally shot himself using the same gun.

SP Haruna said police detectives attached to the Achalla police station visited the scene and rushed the victims to Uche hospital Isuanocha where they were confirmed dead on arrival.

He added that the bodies have been deposited at the hospital’s morgue for autopsy.

”An Investigation is ongoing to ascertain circumstances surrounding the incident,” the spokesperson said.

