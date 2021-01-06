The Voters Awareness Initiative (VAI) says arrangements have been concluded to begin the education of voters aim at correcting the recurring anomalies before, during and after elections.

Its President, Mr Wale Ogunade, made this known in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos.

Ogunade, who is also a constitutional lawyer, said that Nigerians must get it right in 2023, hence, all hands must be on deck toward achieving the lofty goals.

The group president tagged the year 2021 as “New Beginning of Getting Our Electoral Process Right”.

According to him, it is a year with the huge promise of greatness in terms of political activities as the nation moves toward another round of general elections, beginning with Anambra, and much later Ekiti governorship elections.

“As a result of the foregoing, VAI has concluded arrangements to begin a series of voter education.

“This is with the sole aim of correcting these anomalies and a lot of other issues that have confined the nation to this horrible and painful political situation,” he said.

Ogunade said that VAI would engage the traditional rulers, democratic institutions, political class, Civil Society Organisations and voters on how to get it right in 2023.

“We have talked for so long in this country, and it is becoming clear now, that talk is cheap.

“It is now time for action. We are all victims of the mismanaged system. We suffer in the midst of plenty.

“We all desire efficacious, working and well-managed system, but we often shy away when it matters most, but questioned when does it matter?

“Could it before the elections, when we ought to register as voters, update our details and status, know our polling units, interrogate various candidates, including conducting background checks, antecedents and pedigree, to get the best from the pack?

“Or during the election proper when we ought to come out and exercise our franchise; conduct ourselves in the most civil manner and ensure that our votes count, as well as eschew violence?

“However, rather than toe the above line, we allowed sentiments and other primordial issues to becloud our sense of reasoning, thus repeating the cycle of carelessly recruiting inept and self-centred leaders,” Ogunade said.

Vanguard News Nigeria