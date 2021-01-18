Oba Darasimi

A social-political group, ‘Nigeria First’ has alleged that some Nigerians in the Diaspora and foreigners are hatching plans to overthrow the government of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The group in Abuja on Monday said some of these Nigerians in Diaspora, were people of great wealth who have been taking undue advantage of their privileges to sponsor terrorism, banditry and other forms of criminality in Nigeria.

One of the leaders, Barrister Philip Agbese, noted that the group decided to organise the ‘State of the Nation’ press briefing, as a bubble buster to the evil plans being perpetuated by these Nigerians in the Diaspora, against the country.

Agbese also stated that evidences have been garnered on how these unpatriotic elements in the Diaspora have been using various means to spread fake news that threaten the peace and stability in the country.

“We have uncovered the plans by these criminal elements to overthrow a democratically elected government in Nigeria. They have been the ones sponsoring deadly attacks on Nigeria and Nigerians. They are behind the kidnappings and banditry and religious violence that are threatening the foundation of this country.

“The most disturbing fact is that the faces of these criminal elements in the Diaspora are well known; we are going to reveal their identities soon with the support of relevant authorities,” he said.

He added that security agencies should wake up to their responsibilities and ensure that Nigeria was not destabilised by these forces.

“We want to call on security agencies in Nigeria to more vigilant; they are doing their best but the plan of the evil forces against this country is grand. We want to enjoin them to double up their efforts so as to crush the plots of these enemies of Nigeria,” he said.

It will be recalled that about two weeks ago, the Department of State Services, DSS, said it had uncovered plots to incite religious violence in Lagos, Kano, Sokoto and some other States in the country.

Head, Public Relations Officer, DSS, Peter Afunanya, said the services wished to alert the public about plans by some elements working with external forces to incite religious violence across the country.

