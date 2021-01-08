



Sankera United for Democracy and Development (SUDD) has threatened to initiate the recall of Senator Gabriel Suswam of Benue State for allegedly neglecting the Sankera people of Benue North-East, which he represents. Sankera comprises Ukum, Logo and Katsina-Ala councils.

The group led by Edward Dugeri accused the senator of keeping mute amid insecurity in his constituency, even as attempt was made on the life of Katsina-Ala Council chairman, Alfred Atera.

Dugeri told reporters in Abuja yesterday that consultation had been concluded to begin the process of recalling Suswam from the senate.

“Our people cannot breathe anymore. The most disturbing aspect of this is the incontrovertible fact that our son, Senator Gabriel Suswam, has become a fugitive senator.

“To his satisfaction, he has maintained a vivacious silence. His absence in his immediate constituency of Sankera to address the people is disturbing. Suswam has committed many sins against the people of Sankera,” he said.

While the people of Sankera expected their senator to use the yuletide holiday to visit and address the, Suswam reportedly avoided the area throughout.

“He stayed in Makurdi and sent representatives to distribute his Christmas largesse. Not even the attack on the council chairman pulled him to Sankera,” he lamented.

On the ban on use of motorcycles in Ukum and Katsina-Ala, SUDD accused Suswam of selling the idea to the state government and suggesting the two councils only because of the seeming revolt against him from political actors in the two councils.

His words: “We have it on good authority that Suswam suggested the ban on the use of motorcycles in Ukum and Katsina-Ala to the Benue State Government because he sensed that the people of these two councils have resolved to gang up against his return to the National Assembly in 2023.

“This ban has caused untold hardship to people, especially those who legitimately earn a living through ‘Okada’ business in the area. More hardship will be visited on our people when schools re-open. Curiously, Logo Council, where Suswam hails from, has been exempted from the ban.”