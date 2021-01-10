Dapo Abiodun. Photo: twitter/dabiodunMFR

Despite the decision of the family of 16-year-old Barakat Melojuekun, allegedly sexually harassed, to drop the charges against the suspended state Commissioner of Environment, Saheed Abudu-Balogun, the Network of Reproductive Health Journalists of Nigeria (NRHJN) has urged the state governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun and the state Commissioner of Police to ensure there is no cover-up while investigating the case.

The Network, in a statement, admonished the Police not to leave any stone unturned while carrying out the investigation.

In the statement signed by the Network’s President, Rolane Ogbonnaya, and National Secretary, Yinka Shokunbi, the group also passionately pleaded with the state’s First Lady, Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun, to work round the clock in ensuring that justice and truth prevail in the investigation.

Vowing not to cease following the story with the full expectation that it is not swept under the carpet, the Network, an advocacy group, said: “We stand for the protection and promotion of the sexual wellbeing of women, girls and the vulnerable of which Barakat Melojuekun is one.”

Determined not to be frustrated or deterred from pursuing the successful outcome of the case, parts of the statement read: “as a media advocacy group on sexual and reproductive health and rights, the Network of Reproductive Health Journalists of Nigeria (NRHJN) is following this alleged case of sexual harassment against a minor.”