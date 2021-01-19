The Deputy VC of Anchor University, a faith-based university in Ayobo, Lagos, owned by the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Prof. Johnson Fatokun, has been kidnapped.

The deputy VC left Lagos on Sunday to drop off his two children who were schooling in the north and was said to be returning on Monday when his vehicle was attacked by the gunmen in Nasarawa en route to the airport to return to Lagos.

A source told The Nation that the assailants were in police uniforms.

“The professor had dropped his son at the Deeper Life High School in the morning. He also went to drop the daughter at a Federal University in Jos.

“He (the deputy VC) was returning from Jos to Keffi, Nasarawa State, late in the evening when they encountered the gunmen on the road. The driver, however, manoeuvred his way and sped through them. The gunmen started chasing the vehicle and shooting.

“There was another set of kidnappers right in front of them. They succeeded in stopping the vehicle. They beat up the driver, who managed to escape. The professor begged them for mercy because those people were angry. That was how they whisked him away,” the source said.

Similarly, PUNCH reports that the kidnappers had been speaking with some leaders of the deputy VC’s church in Nasarawa.

An official of Anchor University who wanted his identity masked confirmed the sad development saying prayers were being offered for the safe release of the deputy VC.

Fatokun is a Professor of Computational Mathematics and Numerical Analysis and was the pioneer Deputy VC of the Federal University, Dutsin-Ma, before joining the services of Anchor University in 2017.

Like this: Like Loading...