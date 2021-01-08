A file photo of a gun seized from crime suspects in Nigeria.

Gunmen have kidnapped a yet-to-be-identified man in Ondo State, south-west Nigeria.

The incident occurred on Thursday while the kidnapped person was travelling along the Ise/Isua – Akoko Road with his driver.

The spokesperson for the Ondo State Police Command, Tee-Leo Ikoro, confirmed the incident to Channels Television on Friday.

He disclosed that while the victim has yet to be rescued, his driver was found dead inside the car.

Ikoro noted that the remains of the late driver have been recovered and deposited at the mortuary in the State Specialist Hospital in Ikare- Akoko.

Sources told Channels Television that the kidnappers have been negotiating with the family of the victim for the payment of a ransom to secure his release.

The command’s spokesman, however, stated that the police have drafted a team of operatives to the area.

According to him, the police are combing the nearby forests to rescue the victim and apprehend the kidnappers.