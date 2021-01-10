Unidentified gunmen opened fire on a couple in Ughelli, headquarters of Ughelli North local government area of Delta State, killing the lady in the process.

The incident which occured between the hours of 11am and 12 noon, happened a few meters from the popular St. Theresa roundabout in Ekuigbo leaving her male occupant with gunshot wounds.

Though it is not certain if the hoodlums where kidnappers or armed robbers, witnesses at the scene of the incident disclosed to Vanguard that the couple had just finished making some financial transactions at a Point of Sale, PoS, spot in the area when they where accosted by the hoodlums.

Giving details of the incident, a resident of the area who spoke on condition of anonymity said it appeared the couple where returning from church when they were accosted by the hoodlums.