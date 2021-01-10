On Saturday evening, unknown gunmen attacked a rice mill factory in Kano State, killing a man identified as Alhaji Isa Abubakar in the process.

According to Sahelian Times, the gunmen were said to have invaded the factory on Saturday at about 10 pm.

It was gathered that the gunmen tried to abduct the man, however, his resistance prompted them to shoot him.

“They attempted pulling out one man from his car, but he initially resisted. Eventually, they threw him out of the car and shot him in the chest,” he said.

He added that the gunmen ran away with his car and left him in the pool of blood before he was rushed to a hospital.

Kano, in recent times, has been experiencing increasing levels of banditry like robbery and kidnapping for ransom especially in the remote villages of the state.

Confirming the development, Abdullahi Kiyawa, the Kano State Police Public Relations Officer, said the victim died in the hospital due to excessive loss of blood.

Similarly, in December, some armed men engaged police in a shootout, and successfully kidnapped a businessman, Abdullahi Kalos, at Minjibir town, Minjibir Local Government Area of the state.

Also, the police arrested one 24-year-old Habibu Sale in November for allegedly kidnapping and killing an eight-year-old girl, Asiya Tasiu in Chikawa village, Gabasawa Local Government Area of the state, after collecting a ransom of N500,000.

There are fears that the security situation in Kano state has begun deteriorating as gunmen from both Katsina and Kaduna have begun infiltrating the state.

