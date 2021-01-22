In the early hours of Friday, gunmen suspected to be bandits abducted the village head of Raddah community in Charanchi Local Government Area of Katsina State, Alhaji Kabir Umar.

It was gathered that the heavily armed men also injured Umar’s younger brother identified as Aminu on the thigh and he is said to be currently receiving treatment in a hospital in Katsina.

Residents revealed that the gunmen stormed the community in large numbers around 2 am in the morning and operated for hours.

The residents could not, however, say specifically the number of items stolen by the gunmen.

One of the residents who pleaded for anonymity disclosed that the gunmen arrived at the village around 2 am and were shooting sporadically.

“They abducted our village head and wounded his younger brother on the thigh. But we cannot say exactly the number of items stolen or taken along with them as they kept on shooting during the operation and also while they were leaving the community.”

As of Friday morning, the whereabouts of the village head was still unknown.

Confirming the invasion of the gunmen into the community, the spokesman of the Katsina Police Command, SP Gambo Isah, said, “It is true.” He, however, failed to give full details.

