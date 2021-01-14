Eighteen traders from Kano state who were on a commercial journey to Abia state were recently intercepted and kidnapped by unknown gunmen in Kogi State, a report by Daily Trust has said.

The victims, all from the popular Kantin Kwari textile market, were reportedly travelling to Aba in Abia state to buy goods when their vehicle was attacked by the gunmen. They were now matched into the bush.

Traders from Kantin Kwari market, mostly those running small-scale businesses usually travel by road to buy ‘Made in Aba’ yards from Aba, Abia’s commercial city.

It was gathered that the traders left Kano on Sunday with the intent of getting to Aba the following day, unknown to them, there was going to be a change of fate.

Confirming the development to the publication, the Managing Director of Kantin Kwari Market Management Board, Alhaji Abba Bello said:

“The kidnapped traders are 18, but we have so far confirmed the names of 12, but we suspect that their number could reach 18.

“They were all travelling to Aba in Abia state when the gunmen attacked them along Lokoja-Okene expressway in Kogi state.

“People are saying the victims are up to 20 or even more, but from what we can confirm so far, they are 18,” Alhaji Bello added.

On whether the kidnappers have so far contacted their families for ransom, the MD said he has not officially gotten the information.

According to other sources the kidnappers earlier demanded N50million before they later agreed to collect N27million from their families as ransom.

