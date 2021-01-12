

A businessman, Mr Wole Agboola who was abducted on his farm at Abaodo Area, Olukitibi Village, Akinyele local government, Ibadan, Oyo state , is dead.

Agboola was abducted on Monday, December 28th, 20202 by suspected gunmen who wore army uniform. According to a source who was privy to the incident, Agboola was taken away at gunpoint on his farm located around the Kola Daisi University, on the Ibadan-Oyo Express road axis of the state.

The source said, the gunmen numbering about six with guns and cutlasses led 47 years old Agboola into the bush after harassing all the persons working on the farm including the farm guard.

The case was reported at Moniya- police station as well as to the Amotekun corps. Even his abductors did not reach out to his family members who panicked as to his whereabouts.

However, the leader of the church where the late Agboola worshiped before his death, today put out a statement announcing his death.

“It is with heavy heart that I announce the painful and sudden passing of our brother, Elder Wole Agboola, who unfortunately, fell to the cruel hands of kidnappers on Monday 28th December 2020 on his farm,” the statement began.

“Despite all efforts, it appears his abductors had killed him shortly after his kidnap. This for us as a church family and for his immediate family, is a very painful and sad occurrence.

“We must nevertheless encourage one another at this time to hold firmly to God’s infinite words and look to Him, keeping our gaze on our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ.

“The occurrence of the past two weeks is a sad reality of the state of insecurity in our nation, Nigeria. We remain fastidious, praying for the deliverance of our nation and people from the grips of the enemy. And we shall be victorious as we mourn.”

