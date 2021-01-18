Gunmen struck again in Kuregu community in Wusasa, Zaria, Kaduna yesterday, kidnapped a university professor, Aliyu Waziri of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi and killed his son.

The incidence took place at about 10:15pm.

According to a reliable source, “The gunmen met the university professor outside his home, beat him before kidnapping him.

“Abdul his son came out of the house after he heard his father’s scream. Before he reached the place where his father was, they shot him dead. They proceeded to break into the house to look for more people. His other son, Khalifa, escaped before they could gain entrance,” the source added.

Another family member was also shot but is currently receiving treatment.

His murdered son has since been buried according to Islamic rites.

Meanwhile, the professor’s abductors ate yet to reach out on what their demand is.

Reacting to the kidnapping of the professor and the killing of his son, Senator Shehu Sani posted on his Twitter page, “It’s painful to receive the tragic news that Bandits raided the house of Professor Aliyu Kuregu,kidnapped him and killed his son in Zaria yesternight.Inna lillahi wainna Illayhir rajiun.”

The constant attack on university staff in Nigeria has assumed a frightening dimension. Every other week, a university staff is either abducted and released after a ransom has been paid, or they get murdered out rightly.

Earlier today, the deputy registrar of the Federal University of Technology, Akura, Dr Amos Arijesuyo, died from injuries sustained from an earlier abduction by gunmen on the Ilesa-Akure road.

Arijesuyo was said to be returning to Akure from a trip to Ibadan when his vehicle ran into an ambush by the gunmen. The bandits, it was said, shot severally at his vehicle, while Arijesuyo and his driver were hit by the bullets.

He was said to have died from the gunshot wounds while his driver is recuperating at an undisclosed hospital.

