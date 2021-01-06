Linus Oota, Lafia

GUNMEN have killed the former education secretary of Nasarawa Local Government, Malami Salihu.

They also kidnapped 20 people travelling to Toto Local Government.

The incident occurred on Tuesday at Mungi sharp corner, Buga Gwari, Gadabuke, in Toto Council.

It was learnt that the hoodlums abducted 20 people travelling in three vehicles and took them into the bush.

The late Salihu was among those abducted, but his body was later found in the bush near the road.

Read Also: Nasarawa gets female acting CJ

The Secretary of Gadabuke Emirate Council, Abdullahi Baba, who confirmed the incident, said the gunmen came out from the bush and attacked vehicles, adding that they took the passengers into the bush.

Said he: “The former education secretary was travelling with his friend in a private vehicle. They were taken away with others, but his body was later found in a nearby bush.”

Baba said the kidnappers have not contacted the victims’ families.