Gunmen, on Tuesday, intercepted travellers at a highway in Toto Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, kidnapping 20 passengers and killing the former education secretary of Nasarawa LGA, Malami Salihu.

It was gathered that the incident took place on Tuesday afternoon along Mungi sharp Conner Buga Gwari, Gadabuke area of Toto LGA.

The Nation reports that the 20 kidnapped victims were travelling in three vehicles and were intercepted by the gunmen who matched them into the bush.

While the late Salihu was among those kidnapped, his lifeless body was later found in the bush near the road.

Confirming the incident to the publication, the secretary of Gadabuke emirate council in Nasarawa Toto, Abdullahi Baba, said the gunmen in their numbers came out from the bush and attacked the vehicles plying the road. He added that all the kidnapped victims were matched through the bush to an unknown destination.

He said:

“The former education secretary who was also travelling alongside his friend in a private vehicle were also taken away with others but his dead body was later found in a nearby bush.”

While the Nasarawa State Police Command has not made any formal disclosure about the incident, Mr Baba said the kidnappers are yet to make contact with relatives of the victims.

Like this: Like Loading...