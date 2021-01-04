Unknown gunmen at the weekend reportedly shot dead a generator mechanic identified as Kelvin Asaboro and injured four others on Uduerhe Street, near the Palace of the Ovie of the Ugheli Kingdom, headquarters of Ughelli North Council of Delta State.

The Guardian learned that the gunmen shot the victims during a robbery operation, which lasted some hours.

Community sources said the bandits trailed a truck from Otovwodo Motor Park to the area, robbed some persons, killed Asaboro, and injured several others.

“Asaboro’s body was later deposited at the morgue but the indigene and youths took to the streets protesting against the killing because there were no security operatives to challenge and apprehend the bandits during the robbery operation,” the source said.

When contacted on the incident, State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, confirmed the robbery and the killing, saying the command had commenced an investigation into the matter.