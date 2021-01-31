A Point of Sale (POS) operator identified as Ezinne Grace Iroh has been gunned down by armed along Ukaegbu Road in Ogbor Hill area of Aba.

This development comes just a week after another POS operator was killed along Market Road in the same city.

It was gathered that the gunmen who were three in number stormed Ezinne’s shop in a tricycle and shot her on the chest as she struggled to protect a bag believed to be containing cash for the day’s business.

After overpowering the operator, the gunmen took the bag and the POS machine.

The situation caused panic in the area as people scampered for safety leaving Ezinne in a pool of blood. When the gunmen fled, sympathizers later took her to a nearby hospital where she gave up the ghost the next day.

Eyewitnesses lamented that despite the fact that there was a police checkpoint, not too far from the scene of the incident, no effort was made to save the POS operator.

As at press time, the Abia State Police Command is yet to comment on the development.

Similarly POS outlets in the state have drawn the attention of the Commissioner of Police and the governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, to the incessant robbery attacks on them.

It was further gathered that the recent killing of POS operators has forced most of their members out of business while others have lost their lives and money to robbery attacks.

They lamented that they have become soft targets to hoodlums and urged the police and other security agencies to protect their businesses.

Governor Ikpeazu, in reaction, assured the POS operators of their safety.

“We are determined & have put machinery in motion to arrest within 10 days the few criminals who operate on tricycles. For these measures being put in place to have the desired results, I urge all stakeholders including Traditional Rulers, vigilante groups, POS operators and the general public to cooperate with the law enforcement agencies, with whom we had a security meeting in releasing actionable information about suspected characters within our state,” the governor said.

