An Afghan radio journalist was shot dead Friday in a car ambush in the central province of Ghor, officials said, the fifth media worker to be killed in two months.

Besmullah Adel Aimaq, editor-in-chief of Voice of Ghor radio, was killed en route to Firoz Koh city, the capital of Ghor province, said governor’s spokesman Aref Aber.

Aimaq’s murder follows a similar pattern in recent months, where prominent Afghans have been ambushed by gunmen or killed in bomb attacks.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for Aimaq’s murder.

The Afghan Journalists Safety Committee, a group working for the security of journalists in the violence-wracked country, confirmed the incident.

